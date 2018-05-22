Walker points to safety bill in wake of Texas shooting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker is sidestepping questions about whether more needs to be done to bolster student safety in the wake of a deadly high school shooting in Texas.

Asked during a question-and-answer period with reporters at the executive mansion Tuesday whether the Santa Fe High School shooting has motivated him to do more to increase school safety, Walker said no one should feel threatened at school.

He touted a bill he signed in March that provides school districts with $100 million in grants for security upgrades in their buildings. He said he hopes the state Department of Justice can get the money out quickly so schools can make improvements before fall classes begin.