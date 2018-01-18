Walker Proposes Welfare Overhaul, Dems Blast It

(AP) MADISON, WI–Gov. Scott Walker is calling on the Wisconsin Legislature to pass a welfare overhaul package this year that includes tougher work requirements, additional drug testing and

Walker unveiled the proposals Thursday. They are backed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and state Sen. Chris Kapenga.

Many of the proposals have been discussed or proposed for years and several would require federal approval before they could be implemented.

Walker says the measures would make it easier for people on public assistance to get a job. Opponents have argued that work requirements and drug tests are counter-productive and make it more difficult for people to get off welfare.

Opponents say Gov. Scott Walker’s welfare overhaul proposal is a politically tone deaf effort that will do more harm than good.

Bobby Peterson is director of ABC for Health, a nonprofit law firm that helps people get health care. He says most people agree that welfare reform is needed. But he says Walker’s proposals would largely by a “kick backwards” rather than a “helping hand up.”

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling calls it a “sad and desperate” attempt to help Walker win re-election this year.