Gov. Scott Walker is threatening to take the unprecedented step of vetoing the entire Wisconsin state budget if it raises property taxes on homeowners. Walker tweeted the threat on Monday, repeating a warning he first made via Twitter last week. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he was caught off guard by Walker’s threat. Vos says, “I don’t know why he wouldn’t call us instead of acting like Donald Trump and tweeting at us.”
Walker Threatens Budget Veto
By Pete Serzant
|
May 23, 2017 @ 6:53 AM