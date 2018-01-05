Walker Wants to Close Troubled Prisons

(AP)–MADISON, WI Gov. Scott Walker’s plan to move juvenile inmates out of a facility under federal investigation wouldn’t be implemented until after voters decide whether to re-elect him this fall. Walker announced the $80 million plan on Thursday. It calls for changing the Lincoln Hills-Copper Lake prisons into medium-security adult prisons. The state would also open five new regional juvenile prisons and expand a mental health facility in Madison to house youthful offenders. Under the plan, most of the juveniles wouldn’t be moved until next year at the earliest. But Walker’s spokesman says that if the Legislature wants to speed up the timeline, the governor would support it.