Walker Wants Changes to Healthcare Bill

(AP)–Gov. Scott Walker says he plans to talk with other Republican governors and the White House about possible changes to the GOP health care overhaul bill in Congress. Walker said yesterday that the call with governors would happen later in the day. He did not offer specifics during or after a speech to the Rotary Club of Milwaukee about what changes he would like to see. The bill in Congress is being championed by fellow Wisconsin Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan. Walker is chairman of the Republican Governors Association. He has been calling for changes to the national law to be modeled after Wisconsin’s health care system. Walker has stopped short of endorsing the bill in its current form, saying he expects unspecified changes to be made.