Walker wants more fencing, deer movement bans to fight CWD

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker is directing state agriculture officials to develop regulations requiring captive deer farms to install double fencing as chronic wasting disease continues to spread across Wisconsin.

The governor announced the order Wednesday. He also announced that he has ordered agriculture officials to develop regulations banning the movement of live deer from deer farms in CWD-affected counties.

He said he has ordered the state Department of Natural Resources to draw up regulations banning the movement of deer’s spinal cords and allowing whole carcass movement out of CWD-affected counties only if the deer is headed to a taxidermist or meat processor.

The governor has taken criticism for taking a largely hands-off approach to the disease. Walker, who faces re-election in November, said Wednesday that it’s time to get more aggressive.