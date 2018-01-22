Walker Wants Protection For Preexisting Conditions

(AP)–MADISON, WI–In a tack to the left in an election year, Gov. Scott Walker says he wants a state law to guarantee people with pre-existing conditions don’t lose health insurance. He also wants Wisconsin to join Minnesota, Oregon, Hawaii and Alaska in obtaining a federal waiver to offer reinsurance. That is a move designed to lower premiums for people in the private insurance marketplace. Walker further announced Sunday he’s going to ask the federal government for a permanent waiver to continue the state’s popular discount drug program for those over age 65 and older called SeniorCare. Democratic state Sen. Jon Erpenbach says Walker is only taking the steps because it’s “politically convenient” to help his re-election bid. Walker plans to ask the Legislature to support the proposals in his State of the State speech Wednesday.