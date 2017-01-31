Walker Wouldn’t Have Run for Third Term if Clinton Won Presidency

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker says he wouldn’t have run for a third term if Democrat Hillary Clinton had been elected president. Walker made his comment in an interview Friday on MSNBC. Walker has not said whether he will run for a third term in 2018, but he’s raising money and taking steps as if he is going to do it. Walker says he looks forward to working with Republican Donald Trump on a series of reforms, including welfare programs and how federal aid is sent to the states. Walker also calls Trump’s Cabinet picks a “top-notch group.”