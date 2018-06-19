Walker’s graduation pledge reminiscent of jobs promise

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker’s newly announced goal to make Wisconsin’s graduation rate the highest in the country by 2023 is reminiscent of another campaign promise he made back in 2010.

That year, Walker pledged to grow the state’s private-sector jobs by 250,000 over four years. Now, more than seven years later, the state has still not met the goal and Walker instead focuses on filling the jobs that currently exist.

That’s part of the rationale behind his new goal of making Wisconsin tops in high school graduation. He says that will help make more young people employable, something Wisconsin needs as it tries to deal with record-low unemployment.

Wisconsin’s high school graduation rate is already among the highest in the country at about 88 percent. That ranked it ninth in 2016.