Wamboldt Announces Candidacy for Congress
By Pete Serzant
|
Apr 18, 2018 @ 6:43 PM

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Police Officer Jeff Wamboldt has announced his candidacy for Congress. Wamboldt will run in the Republican Primary against other announced candidates to replace Paul Ryan.

Wamboldt is also a Kenosha County Board Supervisor and a member of NAMI.

Jeremy Ryan, Nick Polce, and Paul Nehlen have declared their candidacy on the Republican side.

Democrats Randy Brice and Cathy Meyers are running on the Democratic side; State Rep Peter Barca is considering a run to fill his old seat.

The primary is August 14th. The general election is November 6th.

