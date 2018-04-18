Wamboldt Announces Candidacy for Congress

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Police Officer Jeff Wamboldt has announced his candidacy for Congress. Wamboldt will run in the Republican Primary against other announced candidates to replace Paul Ryan.

Wamboldt is also a Kenosha County Board Supervisor and a member of NAMI.

Jeremy Ryan, Nick Polce, and Paul Nehlen have declared their candidacy on the Republican side.

Democrats Randy Brice and Cathy Meyers are running on the Democratic side; State Rep Peter Barca is considering a run to fill his old seat.

The primary is August 14th. The general election is November 6th.