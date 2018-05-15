Want your $100 child tax rebate? Follow these steps

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The application window is now open for Wisconsin taxpayers with children under age 18 to apply for a $100 tax rebate.

Only those who successfully apply online starting Tuesday with the state Department of Revenue will receive the money, which Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-controlled Legislature approved earlier this year.

Applications will be accepted through July 2, with all the money sent to qualified taxpayers by September.

To qualify, children must have been under age 18 as of Dec. 31, 2017, and be a Wisconsin resident.

The rebate can be direct deposited or sent as a check.

The application website is childtaxrebate.wi.gov.

Democrats have assailed the $122 million rebate, and a five-day sales tax holiday in August, as nothing more than election-year bribes.