Wastewater Treatment Plant Nears Final Approval

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha City Council will consider final approval for a new wastewater treatment facility at its next meeting. That comes after the city plan commission voted 7-1 Thursday night to approve a conditional use permit for Water Integrated Systems LLC. The Illinois based company will operate the facility in the Kenosha Industrial Park. They will treat over 100-thousand gallons of wastewater daily before sending back into the city water system.

There will be four full time employees working there. The city will receive reports of each batch of water that will pass from the company to the Kenosha water system. The council is expected to consider the measure at its June 18th meeting.