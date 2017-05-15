Watchdog Groups Decry Voter Fraud Investigation

Six months after Election Day watchdog groups in Wisconsin are reacting to President Donald Trump’s plan to investigate alleged voter fraud. The president won Wisconsin by 22,000 votes and won the Electoral College by a large margin while still losing the popular vote. That has led him to create a commission to see if voter fraud influenced the popular vote. Jay Heck, executive director of Common Cause in Wisconsin, points to a number of voting experts and lawmakers who say such fraud does not exist. Heck says the president’s new commission to investigate alleged voter fraud has a hidden agenda of making it harder for people to vote. He points to Wisconsin’s Voter ID law as an example.

According to federal court records, nearly ten percent of Wisconsin voters – 300-thousand people – did not have the strict forms of voter ID required by Wisconsin’s new law.