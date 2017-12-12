Waukegan Police Investigate Fatal Shooting

Police in Waukegan are investigating after a man was found killed in a WalMart parking lot. It happened Monday evening around 6 o’clock at the store in Fountain Square. Police aren’t saying much, as the incident is in the early stages of the investigation, but the original call was for a hit-and-run collision and shots fired…and that the lone unidentified male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials are saying the shooting appeared to be targeted, and was not a random act. The investigation is ongoing.