Weapons burglar arrested after manhunt is convicted again

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — The man accused of breaking into a southern Wisconsin gun shop and stealing a cache of weapons which led to a widespread manhunt has been found guilty of state charges.

A jury in Rock County on Tuesday convicted 33-year-old Joseph Jakubowski of burglary while arming himself, theft and possession of burglary tools. Jakubowski has already been convicted in federal court on similar charges. He was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison in December.

Jakubowski said he took 18 firearms from Armageddon Supplies in Janesville last April. He mailed a rambling anti-government manifesto to the White House and went on the run. He was captured 10 days later 130 miles away in western Wisconsin where he told the landowner he just wanted to live “off the grid.”

A sentencing hearing is scheduled Feb. 28.