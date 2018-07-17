Website: Kenosha 12th Best in the Country For Home Sales

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha is receiving national recognition when it comes to buying home. Wallethub dot com conducted a study in which cities were the best-and worst-for first time buyers.

The website says that Kenosha is the 12th best city in the U.S.A. for first time buyers.

The website used 27 different metrics to make their determination, including real-estate tax, median house price, and property to crime rate. Kenosha scored a 63-point-81 based on those factors and more.

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma ranked the highest, Flint Michigan ranked the lowest.