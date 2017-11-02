Wisconsin’s job creation agency will launch a new program aimed at helping start up tech companies. The million dollar initiative will help new companies statewide in a step by step format. Its unclear if any start ups in Kenosha County would benefit. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation would provide 500-thousand dollars to the project with matching funds coming from other organizations and will be distributed through grants and low interest loans.
WEDC Launches New Program For Start Up Techs
By Pete Serzant
|
Nov 2, 2017 @ 7:57 AM