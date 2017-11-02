WEDC Launches New Program For Start Up Techs
By Pete Serzant
|
Nov 2, 2017 @ 7:57 AM

Wisconsin’s job creation agency will launch a new program aimed at helping start up tech companies. The million dollar initiative will help new companies statewide in a step by step format. Its unclear if any start ups in Kenosha County would benefit. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation would provide 500-thousand dollars to the project with matching funds coming from other organizations and will be distributed through grants and low interest loans.

