West Pleads Not Guilty

The Kenosha Police Officer charged with battery and disorderly conduct as well as misconduct in public office pleaded not guilty to all charges yesterday. Kendall West allegedly punched a man repeatedly who reportedly was having a relationship with his wife. According to the criminal complaint the incident happened while West was on duty, working the overnight shift. He allegedly went to Kenosha Hospital, where the man is reportedly a doctor, left his patrol car and then the altercation happened outside the hospital. West then allegedly got back into his car and drove towards the man, swerving away at the last minute. He is on administrative leave and is due back in court next month.