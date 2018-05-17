Wet weather has Wisconsin farmers concerned about profits
By bill.lawrence
May 17, 2018 @ 12:00 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — An abundance of rain is slowing spring planting in some areas of southeastern Wisconsin and adding to concerns about profitability.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that some farmers are waiting for dry weather in order to finish planting. Wisconsin farmers typically aim to have corn planted by May 10 in order to maximize the growing season and get a better crop yield and profit.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says net farming income nationwide is expected to drop 6.7 percent this year to the lowest level since 2006. The USDA says farmers are seeing income volatility after high commodity prices five years ago.

Some farm economists say commodity prices should recover in the next two years, if foreign trade issues are settled and global markets become more predictable.

But weather will also affect a potential turnaround.

