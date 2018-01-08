Whitaker Lawsuit May Be Nearing End

It may be the end of the road for Ash Whitaker’s suit against Kenosha Unified. The transgender former student filed suit against the school district, claiming that he was not allowed to use the boys’ restroom while he was a student at Tremper High School. At the time the school claimed the Whitaker was allowed to use a private unisex bathroom. Now that suit may be settled between the two parties. The School Board is set to meet in closed session tomorrow night to possibly vote on a deal which could end the suit-instead of it ending up in front of the Supreme Court. The district is appealing an injunction by a judge which would have allowed Whitaker to use the boy’s room-a decision which was upheld by the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. Whitaker has graduated from Tremper. It’s unclear what might be in that possible settlement deal.