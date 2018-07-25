White Wisconsin lawmaker deletes tweet described as racist

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin state Rep. Tom Weatherston says his aide has admitted posting what Weatherston has called a “racist tweet” under the lawmaker’s name before quickly deleting it.

The tweet came Tuesday from the account of Weatherston, a Republican from Caledonia who is white. The tweet suggested that state Sen. Lena Taylor, who is black, was a racist for her opposition to the state’s voter ID law.

Weatherston tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his aide, Keith Best, has acknowledged posting the tweet. Weatherston was consulting with human resources officials and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos about what discipline, if any, Best may face.

Best did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday.

Weatherston is not seeking re-election.

The tweet from Weatherston’s account was in response to one from Taylor about voter suppression. The response was “Those claiming that minorities are not smart enough to follow voting rules with a Photo ID are the true racists.”