Whittaker Suit Moves to Appeals Court

Oral arguments in the latest round of Ash Whittaker’s federal lawsuit against Kenosha Unified were made yesterday before the 7th circuit court of appeals. The transgender Tremper senior filed suit against KUSD after he was not allowed to use the boy’s bathroom. A federal judge ordered a temporary injunction which allowed Whittaker to use the boy’s room during his senior year. The district filed an appeal of the injunction to the appeals court. Whittaker’s attorney said yesterday that his client suffered extreme anxiety due to being treated differently from other boys. The district’s attorney said that they have the right under Title Nine regulations to make boys use the boys room and girls use the girls room.