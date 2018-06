WIAA Baseball Sectionals: In Tuesday’s Division-1 Semis at Tremper: The Trojans host Westosha Central at 10 AM. At 1PM it’s Bradford vs Burlington.

The winner of each of those games plays in the Sectional Final at 4 PM. We’ll have that game for you here on wlip.com. Coverage gets underway at 3:45 PM.

D3…St Joe’s plays Living Word Lutheran at 12:30 PM.