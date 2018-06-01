WIAA Baseball Regional Finals Wrap-Up
By Pete Serzant
Jun 1, 2018 @ 7:00 AM

KENOSHA, WI–WIAA Baseball Regional Final D1…Bradford advances to the sectional semifinal 3-2 over Wilmot. They’ll play Burlington on Tuesday. The Demons defeated the Indian Trail Hawks 5-2.

Tremper wins 9-6 over Union Grove. They’ll play Central in the early Sectional Semi on Tuesday. The Falcons advance with a 3-2 win eliminating Waterford. The Sectionals will be hosted at Tremper and if the two Kenosha city teams win, they’ll face off in the sectional final.

D3: St Joe’s clinches the regional title with a 10-4 over Lake Country Lutheran. They’ll play Living Word Lutheran in the Sectional Semis Tuesday.

