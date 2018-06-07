WIAA Spring Baseball Tournament Set

STEVEN’S POINT, WI–The WIAA has set the schedule for the WIAA Baseball Tournament. Kenosha St Joseph will play in Div-4 against Webster at 1 PM Wednesday June 13th, 2018. Here is the full schedule:

Tuesday, June 12

Division 1 Quarterfinals – 8 a.m.

Game 1 – Eau Claire North (21-3) vs. Waunakee (18-6)

Game 2 – Green Bay Preble (20-3) vs. Kimberly (18-7)*

Division 1 Quarterfinals – 1 p.m.

Game 3 – Arrowhead (23-3) vs. Burlington (20-7)

Game 4 – Janesville Craig (22-5) vs. Milwaukee King (14-9)*

Division 1 Semifinals – 6 p.m.

Game 5 – Winner of Game #1 vs. Winner of Game #2

Game 6 – Winner of Game #3 vs. Winner of Game #4*

Wednesday, June 13

Division 4 Semifinals – 8 a.m.

Game 1 – Athens (19-2) vs. Ithaca (17-2)

Game 2 – Thorp (13-10) vs. Johnson Creek (17-8)*

Division 3 Semifinals – 1 p.m .

Game 1 – St. Mary Catholic (17-2) vs. Mineral Point (18-4)

Game 2 – Webster (25-3) vs. Kenosha St. Joseph (20-5)*

Division 2 Semifinals – 6 p.m.

Game 1 – Mosinee (15-5) vs. Jefferson (18-9)

Game 2 – Ellsworth (16-6) vs. Waupun (23-2)*

Thursday, June 14

Division 4 Final – 9:05 a.m.

Game 3 – Winner of Game #1 vs. Winner of Game #2

Division 3 Final – 12:05 p.m.

Game 3 – Winner of Game #1 vs. Winner of Game #2

Division 2 Final – 3:05 p.m.

Game 3 – Winner of Game #1 vs. Winner of Game #2

Division 1 Final – 6:05 p.m.

Game 7 – Winner of Game #5 vs. Winner of Game #6

* Begins approximately 35 min. following game 1 of session.