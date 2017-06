One candidate has stepped forward to fill Kenosha’s vacant aldermanic seat. Former 8th district Alderman Kurt Wicklund says he’s open to the possibility of taking his old job back if the people of district want him to serve. He told WLIP’s Lenny Palmer that he’s waiting to hear from the people he once represented.

Wicklund represented the 8th from 2014-2016, losing reelection last year. Whoever fills the vacancy would serve out the remainder of the term which ends next April.