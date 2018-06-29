Winstreak for Kingfish Ends at Three

Kenosha, Wis. – The Kingfish (10-18) went into Thursday’s game with a three game winstreak, but fell to the Green Bay Bullfrogs (12-19) 7-4.

Joe Vranesic (Wabash Valley College) started the game for the Kingfish, and went 4.2 innings, allowing three earned but seven runs total, and striking out three. Brady Kais (McHenry CC) relieved Vranesic and then was followed by Keanu Mendez (Concordia St. Paul) and Jon Ostroff (George Mason).

Kais, Menduz and Ostroff combined for 4.1 innings, allowing no runs on three hits and striking out two. All the runs by the Bullfrogs were scored in two innings; one in the third and six in the fifth. Vranesic’s record on the year drops to 0-2.

For the Bullfrogs, Hugh Chapman (Georgia Tech) got his second win of the year after going five innings, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out fourth. The last four innings were handled by Will Shirah (Georgia Tech) and Tyler Rosas (Dixie State). They combined to allow one run on three hits and struck out seven.

Leading the way for the Fish at the plate, Scott Dubrule (Jacksonville) reached base five times, walking twice and getting three hits. Jack Yalowitz (Illinois) also had a good night, going 2-4 with two doubles and one RBI. Lastly, Noah Croft (Wichita State) had one hit and it was a his second homerun of the year.

Unfortunately for the Kingfish, this loss ended their winstreak at three but luckily they get a chance to start a new one tomorrow.

The Fish take on the Bullfrogs again on June 29th, first pitch set for 7:05 pm.

-Scott Preimesberger