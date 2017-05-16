Wirch Renews Call For Sale of Governor’s Mansion

State Senator Bob Wirch is again renewing his call for Wisconsin to sell the Governor’s Mansion. As the state budget process continues Senator Wirch says he’s serious about his proposal that the Governor’s Mansion go on the market. In fact he says all of his colleagues should come up with similar ideas in a tight budget year.

The mansion was built in 1920 as a private residence and sold to the state in 1949. Currently the state pays for most of the upkeep, with other funds raised from private fundraising sources. I’m Emily Jacobs, WLIP News.