Wire to Wire Victory for Fish

FOND DU LAC, Wis. – Picking up where they left off on Wednesday, the Kenosha Kingfish (15-21) beat the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (21-16) 7-4 at Herr-Baker Field.

Cale Cuddie (UW-Stevens Point) got the start, his sixth with Kenosha this season. Cuddie pitched well in his first game against the Dock Spiders this year throwing 4.2 innings while giving up only one earned run on seven hits. He struck out one and walked one.

The Kingfish were ferocious at the plate and did not go down in order until the top of the ninth. Ben Troike (Illinois) led the way going 3-for-6 and Cade Cabbiness (Oklahoma State) walked himself to a good day by taking five free passes. That is the most by a Kenosha player in one game this season.

Kenosha scored first in the top of the second inning when Devin Ortiz (Virginia) led off and got on base with an error. Cabbiness and Shane Shifflett (Florida) then walked to load the bases with no outs. Ortiz scored on a Carson McCusker (Oklahoma State) fielder’s choice and Cabbiness scored on an RBI single by Troike up the middle.

The scoring for Kenosha ceased until the fifth when Jack Weiller (Virginia) led off with a base knock right up the middle. Weiller stole second and then scored on a Shifflett single to right. That put the Kingfish up 3-1.

In the sixth, Will Wagner (Liberty) led off the inning with a bunt single and then advanced to second on an error by the pitcher. Wagner would come home to score on a groundout later in the inning.

The Kingfish struck big in the seventh inning, which started with Ortiz getting on base with a single. Cabbiness walked behind him and then McCusker scored Ortiz with a single to left. Cabbiness would score on a balk with the very next pitch and McCusker would be brought home later on a Troike single.

Brent Villasenor (Chicago) picked up the win for Kenosha coming in and striking out four over two innings. Max Rimac (Parkland CC), Jack Zimmerman (Kent State), and Josh Serio (UW-Milwaukee) all also came in and did not allow a run. Serio struck out two and was given his sixth save on the year.

The win for Kenosha is their third in a row and their second to begin the second half of the season. This is the team’s first road sweep of 2018.

The Kingfish return home Friday to take on the Madison Mallards for the second time at Historic Simmons Field this year. Kevin Napoleon (Butler) is lined up to make his first start of the season.

–Scott Preimesberger