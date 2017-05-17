Wisconsin Appeals Court Overturns Sex Offender Placement

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court has vacated the placement of a sexually violent offender from Racine County into neighboring Kenosha County. The ruling Wednesday highlights the difficulty of finding places for sex offenders to live once they’ve been released from state custody. The Legislature’s budget committee on Tuesday approved a new plan that would require offenders to return to their home county and do away with limitations on how close they can be to schools, day care center and parks. The 2nd District Court of Appeals ruled in the case of Michael L. McGee, who was convicted in 1987 of second-degree sexual assault after raping a stranger. The appeals court ruled that Kenosha County did not receive the proper notice and was not allowed to participate in the plan to locate McGee in the Town of Wheatland.