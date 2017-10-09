Wisconsin Children Obesity Rate Rivals That Of Adults

(AP)–A national report shows that height and weight measurements used to calculate body mass index indicate that Wisconsin’s adolescents are catching up to adult levels of obesity. The 2016 National Survey of Children’s Health found that 30 percent of Wisconsin children ages 10 to 17 are overweight or obese, while the state’s adult rate of obesity is 31 percent. Obesity can cause children to develop other health problems such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol.