MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin farmers produced smaller corn and soybean crops last year than in 2016, while potato production was up slightly.

The Agriculture Department reports that the state’s soybean production was down 6 percent and grain corn production was down 11 percent. Alfalfa hay production was down 19 percent.

Potato production was up 5 percent, corn for silage production was up slightly and other hay production was up 24 percent.