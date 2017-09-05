Wisconsin court appeals process could be changed for Foxconn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature may change state law to expedite court appeals involving the proposed plant to be built by Foxconn Technology Group.

The Legislature’s budget-writing committee was to vote on a proposal Tuesday that would require the state Supreme Court to hear any appeals of circuit court rulings involving Foxconn. That would remove the state appeals court from the process.

Republicans who control the Joint Finance Committee planned to bring forward the change for a vote Tuesday.

It would also require that any circuit court ruling involving Foxconn be immediately put on hold pending review by the state Supreme Court. That, too, is a drastic change from current law that requires a judge to decide whether to place a ruling on hold while an appeal is pending.