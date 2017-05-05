Wisconsin Delegation Votes Along Party Lines of Healthcare

(AP)–Wisconsin’s congressional delegation has voted along party lines on legislation rolling back former President Barack Obama’s health care law. The House voted to pass the bill 217-213 on Thursday afternoon. Wisconsin’s Republican representatives —House Speaker Paul Ryan, Jim Sensenbrenner, Glenn Grothman, Sean Duffy and Mike Gallagher — all voted in favor. Democratic representatives Mark Pocan, Ron Kind and Gwen Moore all voted against it.