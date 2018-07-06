Wisconsin Democratic candidate arrested 9 times

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Democratic candidate for Congress in Wisconsin seeking to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan has been arrested nine times, including in 1998 for drunken driving in Michigan.

Randy Bryce apologized for the 1998 arrest on his website Friday after it was first reported by CNN. Bryce is a union iron worker who goes by the nickname “Iron Stache” and has built a national following and fundraising base in his quest to replace the retiring Ryan.

Bryce says the arrest was “dumb” and “inexcusable.” He says, “I was immature and made a horrible, thoughtless decision.”

CNN reports that after having his license suspended following his 1998 drunken driving arrest in Michigan, Bryce was arrested three more times for driving with a suspended license and registration in Wisconsin.

He faces Janesville teacher Cathy Myers in the Aug. 14 primary.