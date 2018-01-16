Wisconsin Democrats see chance to take red Senate seat

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats are banking that anti-Trump backlash gives them a shot to win a special election for a state Senate seat that’s usually solid for Republicans.

Republican Rep. Adam Jarchow and Somerset Democrat Patty Schachtner are vying for the open seat in northwestern Wisconsin’s 10th Senate District in a special election Tuesday.

On paper the race looks like Jarchow’s. Republican Sheila Harsdorf held the seat for years before she quit in November to join Gov. Scott Walker’s cabinet. President Donald Trump won every county in the district. And Jarchow has the fundraising edge.

But Democrats say people are appalled by Trump and by extension the rest of the Republican Party. They point out Democrats captured 15 seats in Virginia’s House of Delegates in November and defeated Roy Moore in Alabama.