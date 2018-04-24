Wisconsin DNR approves 4 air permits for Foxconn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has approved four air permits for the Foxconn Technology Group campus in the southeast corner of the state, despite objections that the massive plant will increase smog emissions.

Foxconn says in a press release Tuesday that it is committed to minimizing negative environmental effects from its factory that is to construct liquid crystal flat-screen panels. The company says protecting the environmental is a “fundamental responsibility for Foxconn.”

Filings made with the state by Foxconn show emissions from the manufacturing complex in Mount Pleasant would rank among the highest in southeastern Wisconsin for toxins that create air pollution known as smog.

The $10 billion plant could employ up to 13,000 people. The Taiwan-based company aims to break ground by the end of May and be operational late next year.