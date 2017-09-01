Wisconsin Getting Less Than Requested in Transportation Funds

(AP)–Wisconsin is getting about five times less from the federal government in transportation money than it requested. The news further complicates reaching a deal on road funding that has stalled passage of a state budget. The budget is nearly two months late. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Thursday that the state would receive $66.4 million from the Federal Highway Administration. That’s the most ever received by Wisconsin, but the state had asked for $341 million. Gov. Scott Walker’s administration was seeking the money to help reduce the amount of borrowing that would be needed to pay for ongoing road projects. Assembly Republicans have balked at borrowing as much as Walker and Senate Republicans are calling for. The disagreement over roads funding is the biggest remaining state budget sticking point.