Wisconsin launches ads to lure Chicago millennials north

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker’s job-creation agency has launched a nearly $1 million effort to convince Chicago-area millennials to leave the big city behind and relocate to Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation began an advertising campaign on Monday called “Think-Make-Happen In Wisconsin”. The $956,000 campaign includes placing ads on Chicago’s commuter trains and health clubs boasting that Wisconsin’s shorter commutes mean less stress and more time for family, friends and exercise.

The campaign also includes placing ads on social media feeds targeting Chicago-area residents between the ages of 21 and 34.

Graduates of Wisconsin colleges across the country also will see ads on their social media persuading them to move back.

Jack Lavin is president of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce. He says millennials realize that Chicago offers great career opportunities and quality of life.