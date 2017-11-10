Wisconsin Legislature Passes Bills Regulating Hemp, Divorce, and Nelfies

MADISON, WI (AP)–Wisconsin would join a majority of other states in allowing the farming of industrial hemp under a bill sent to Gov. Scott Walker. The Wisconsin Assembly passed the bill unanimously Thursday. It cleared the Senate unanimously Tuesday and now goes to Walker. His spokesman Tom Evenson said Walker would review the bill but did not commit to signing it. The proposal would establish state licenses for farmers who want to grow industrial hemp. People with drug convictions wouldn’t be eligible for the licenses. The plants couldn’t contain more than 0.3 percent THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. At least 30 states have passed legislation allowing hemp farms. Supporters of the Wisconsin bill say hemp has a wide range of uses and farmers should have the option of growing another profitable crop.

Couples who get divorced would no longer have to wait six months before remarrying under a bill approved by the Wisconsin Assembly. Under state current law, a person who was a party to a divorce action in Wisconsin or any other state must wait six months after the divorce is granted before remarrying. The bipartisan bill approved yesterday would do away with the waiting period. The proposal’s author, Republican Rep. Cindi Duchow, says the waiting period penalizes people who get divorced when they’ve broken no laws. The bill now heads to the state Senate. It would have to pass there and be signed by Gov. Scott Walker before becoming law.

It would be a crime to solicit nude or sexually explicit photos from a child in Wisconsin under a bill approved by the state Assembly. Under the bill passed yesterday, adults who try to coax children into supplying them with nude or sexually explicit photos would be guilty of a felony punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison. Adults between the ages of 18 and 21 who solicit such photos from children no more than three years younger than them would be guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in jail. The bill has bipartisan support. The Assembly passed it on a voice vote with no debate, sending the measure to the Senate.