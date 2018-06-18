Wisconsin National Guard troops heading to SW border

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — About two dozen Wisconsin National Guard troops are heading to Arizona to bolster border security.

The Wisconsin National Guard announced Monday that Arizona officials had requested the state’s help.

The Wisconsin troops are volunteers from different units around the state. Additional Wisconsin troops are expected to head to Arizona in coming weeks. They will be under state control by federally funded.

President Donald Trump in April directed the U.S. Department of Defense to support securing the southern border. The Wisconsin deployment comes as Trump’s administration is taking pointed criticism for separating children from families trying to cross the border illegally.

The Wisconsin National Guard has supported southwest border security in the past, In 2006 then-President George W. Bush called National Guard troops to the border for a two-year mission.