Wisconsin officials teach parents where kids hide drugs

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — School and police officials in northwest Wisconsin are using a mock teenage bedroom to demonstrate to parents how their children might be hiding methamphetamine and other illegal substances.

The Leader-Telegram reports that the display was used during recent parent-teacher conferences at North High School in Eau Claire. The room featured a twin bed, soda cans, writing utensils, hygiene products and stuffed animals.

The district attorney’s office, Chippewa Valley School District officials, Eau Claire and Altoona police departments demonstrated ways that kids can hide their drug use, such as in a beanie or a fake canister of shaving cream.

Altoona Police Chief Jesse James says the department purchased the display for about $500.

Eau Claire police spokeswoman Bridget Coit says teenagers typically use marijuana and pills, but meth is also a growing concern.