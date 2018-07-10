Wisconsin reaction to Trump court pick breaks on party lines
By Pete Serzant
|
Jul 10, 2018 @ 9:00 AM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Reaction to President Donald Trump’s pick for the next U.S. Supreme Court justice is breaking along partisan lines in Wisconsin.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson says he looks forward to a quick approval of Trump’s nominee, Brett Kavanaugh. Johnson says it appears Kavanaugh is a judge who applies the Constitution “as written, not altering it to reach a result.”

But Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin is sounding warnings without saying yet whether she will vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

She says in a statement that “People need an independent justice who will not overturn the law of the land on women’s health, health care for people with pre-existing conditions, and the constitutional rights and freedoms of all Americans.”

Baldwin says that is what she will be considering as she reviews the nomination.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

University of Wisconsin-Madison launches tick tracking app 52 Wisconsin schools, districts get $3.5M in safety grants Nicholson raises $1 million more, new ad attacks his past WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 7/10/18 Kingfish Winstreak Ends Against Growlers Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing From Good Samaritan
Comments