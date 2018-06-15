Wisconsin Republicans reduce I-94 funding amid criticism

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature’s budget committee has taken a detour from Gov. Scott Walker’s road-funding plan amid criticism from Democrats.

The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee on Thursday voted to direct more money toward local road projects while rejecting calls from Democrats not to spend anything more on Interstate 94 near the Foxconn Technology Group project.

Republicans approved $22 million for I-94, $15 million less than Walker proposed.

Democrats argued that no money should go to I-94 and instead all $67 million should go to fixing local roads and bridges.

The state learned last week that it was being awarded $67 million more than previously expected from the federal government for roads. That required the budget committee to meet and decide how to spend it.

Republican Sen. Howard Marklein joined Democrats in voting against the spending plan.