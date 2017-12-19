Wisconsin Roman Catholic priest tells parish he’s gay
By Pete Serzant
|
Dec 19, 2017 @ 5:09 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest was greeted with a standing ovation from his Milwaukee parishioners when he told them he was gay.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Rev. Gregory Greiten disclosed his sexual orientation on Sunday to the St. Bernadette Parish. He also wrote a column that was published Monday in the National Catholic Reporter.

Greiten says he revealed his sexual orientation because he wants to be a role model for others. He says he’s breaking the silence of gay men in the clergy so he could reclaim his own voice.

Greiten wrote that the church’s silent stance on gay priests perpetuates toxic shaming and systematic secrecy. He says the church needs healthy role models for priests who are struggling to come to terms with their sexual orientation.

Related Content

Carthage President leaving School
Alderman Scott Gordon Won’t Seek Re-election
Two Dead in Two Separate Fatal Crashes
Murder Suspect to Undergo Competency Hearing
Teen’s Death Ruled a Homicide
Kenosha Pride Gets New Home
Comments