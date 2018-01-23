Wisconsin Senate to take up lead pipe bill again

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate is set to put the finishing touches on a bill designed to help Wisconsin homeowners cover the cost of replacing lead pipes.

The would allow public water utilities and local governments to provide grants, loans or both to property owners to help them replace portions of lead water pipes running from the house to the street.

The Senate passed a version of the bill in October that allowed for up to two-thirds of the cost to be covered. The Assembly passed the proposal in November but reduced the amount that could be covered to a half.

The Senate is expected to approve the Assembly’s change during a Tuesday floor session and send the proposal to Gov. Scott Walker.