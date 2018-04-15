Wisconsin to start family treatment court to address drugs

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A new family treatment court in Wisconsin aims to help children by more intensely addressing their parents’ drug addiction.

The Kenosha News reports that Kenosha County is launching a Family Drug Treatment Court. The court will have new substance abuse treatment programs for parents who’ve had their children taken into foster care. Parents will be required to routinely go before a judge to discuss their progress.

Ron Rogers is the director of Kenosha County Children and Family Services. He says the goal is to find better ways to handle parents with addiction issues.

Judge Jason Rossell handles Child in Need of Protection or Services cases. He says annual data reviews of the system have indicated that substance abuse is a key factor in many cases.