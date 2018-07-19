Wisconsin unemployment ticks upward in June
By bill.lawrence
|
Jul 19, 2018 @ 2:00 PM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report shows Wisconsin’s unemployment rate ticked slightly upward last month.

The state Department of Workforce Development released data Thursday that shows the unemployment rate was 2.9 percent in June. That’s up from a record-low of 2.8 percent in May and April.

The national unemployment rate was 3.8 percent in June.

Wisconsin’s labor force participation rate was 68.9 percent in June, unchanged from May. The state added 5,500 private sector jobs last month, with the manufacturing sector adding 2,600 positions. The government sector added 1,900 positions, including 1,700 local government jobs.

