Wisconsin woman to relocate food operation for the homeless

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A southeast Wisconsin woman who uses her own money to buy food and prepare meals for the homeless has been warned by local health officials that she can’t continue working from her kitchen at home.

The Kenosha News reports that the Kenosha Division of Health told 51-year-old Arnetta Griffin that she has to prepare the food in a commercial kitchen.

Griffin started God’s Kitchen of Kenosha in May after a nearby homeless shelter closed. She serves up to 100 meals a day.

Griffin says she hopes to move her operation to a local church.

Mark Melotik is the county’s environmental health manager. He says a commercial kitchen will make food preparation safer and make it easier for Griffin to store donated food. Melotik says he’s also looking into possible locations.