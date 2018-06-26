Wisconsin’s Harley-loving governor put in bind with Trump

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s full-throttled love of Harley-Davidson motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political career.

But now the Republican governor faces revved up criticism of the Milwaukee-based company from President Donald Trump. The president on Tuesday tweeted that if Harley goes through with its plans to move some production overseas, “it will be the beginning of the end.”

Harley said Monday it came to its decision because of retaliatory tariffs it faces in an escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and the European Union.

Walker has avoided directly criticizing Trump on the issue, saying instead that no tariffs would be good for Wisconsin manufacturers and farmers.

The Harley bashing comes as Trump is scheduled to join Walker in Wisconsin on Thursday for the groundbreaking of a Foxconn Technology Group factory.